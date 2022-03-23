Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Marvell Technology reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,707 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 172.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,731,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,019,000 after purchasing an additional 280,372 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.68. 124,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,139,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of -132.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

