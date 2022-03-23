Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 345 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 623,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 163.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,699,000 after acquiring an additional 188,134 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 27.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 231,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 42.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 205,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 61,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $526,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,750. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

