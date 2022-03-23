Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,164 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average of $151.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.99 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

