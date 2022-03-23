Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $370.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.24. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $236.72 and a twelve month high of $380.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

