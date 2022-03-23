Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $197.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

