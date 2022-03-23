Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 101,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 9,899,522 shares.The stock last traded at $86.62 and had previously closed at $86.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,303,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,567,000 after buying an additional 553,071 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

