Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year.
TSE MMX opened at C$6.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.85. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.04 and a 12 month high of C$7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$896.21 million and a PE ratio of 27.98. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.
About Maverix Metals (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.
