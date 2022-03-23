Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Gap Down to $4.98

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $4.86. Maverix Metals shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMX shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $721.38 million, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 4.53%. On average, analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Maverix Metals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Maverix Metals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Maverix Metals by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Maverix Metals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maverix Metals by 99.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.