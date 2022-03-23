MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 52.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%.
Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. MaxCyte has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $17.44.
About MaxCyte (Get Rating)
