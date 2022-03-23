Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Lowered to “Hold” at Erste Group

Erste Group downgraded shares of Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mayr-Melnhof Karton from €175.00 ($192.31) to €170.00 ($186.81) in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of MNHFF stock opened at $182.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.94 and a 200 day moving average of $198.61. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 52 week low of $70.58 and a 52 week high of $215.48.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MM Karton) and Mayr-Melnhof Packaging (MM Packaging). The MM Karton segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

