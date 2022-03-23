Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $29,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.97. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total value of $3,687,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,207 shares of company stock worth $23,711,062 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.