Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

TSE:MRD opened at C$16.99 on Wednesday. Melcor Developments has a 1-year low of C$10.74 and a 1-year high of C$16.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$560.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

