Meta Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.87. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 62,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 39,411 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 109,487.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.