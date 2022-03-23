Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,365 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Methanex worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 26.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 46.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 53.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after buying an additional 460,313 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 374.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after buying an additional 376,033 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 154.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after buying an additional 275,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $55.49. 351,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

About Methanex (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.