Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $42,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. BTIG Research upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.78. 4,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.93 and a 200 day moving average of $205.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

