MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $54.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.20 million and the lowest is $54.00 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $267.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $270.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $307.55 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $315.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

MDXG traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,808. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $537.08 million, a P/E ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.51.

In other MiMedx Group news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 45,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $221,669.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,175 shares of company stock valued at $833,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

