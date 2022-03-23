MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will report $54.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $59.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $267.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $270.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $307.55 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $315.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.78. 10,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $537.08 million, a PE ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $59,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,821.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,175 shares of company stock valued at $833,438. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,845,000 after acquiring an additional 181,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,156,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,104,000 after acquiring an additional 870,622 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,686,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 105,089 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

