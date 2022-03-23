Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Down to $1.23

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 1.23, but opened at 1.19. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at 1.21, with a volume of 60,814 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $504.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

