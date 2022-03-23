Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Down to $1.23

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 1.23, but opened at 1.19. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at 1.21, with a volume of 60,814 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
The company has a market capitalization of $504.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.78.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
