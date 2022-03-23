Mint Club Price Tops $0.0000 (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and $2.45 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00023208 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

