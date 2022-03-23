MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $846.00

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $846.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,441.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.74 or 0.07079663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.00287665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00861737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00111386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014312 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.84 or 0.00459074 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.00416804 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

