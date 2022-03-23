Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $83.95 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $7.29 million and $172,952.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $83.95 or 0.00196947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00048904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.36 or 0.07101986 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,627.59 or 1.00166941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044590 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 86,786 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars.

