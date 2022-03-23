MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Buys $314,292.00 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs purchased 654,775 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $314,292.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ian Jacobs purchased 809,950 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $388,776.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Ian Jacobs purchased 5,934,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $2,848,716.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ian Jacobs purchased 1,252,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $601,248.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs purchased 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Ian Jacobs acquired 114,100 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $54,768.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs acquired 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $16,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs acquired 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.25.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs acquired 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs acquired 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

NYSE MIXT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 82,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,650. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.53 million, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 51.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIXT shares. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,312,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 174,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.