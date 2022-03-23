Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 7,541 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $142,047.66.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,708,900.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $1,215,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $3,709,500.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $186.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.10.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

