MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.92.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $961.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

In related news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its position in MoneyGram International by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 418,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyGram International (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

