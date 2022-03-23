MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Down 8.2%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) shares fell 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.70. 5,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,055,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

In other news, Director Jeff Gary acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 100,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $28,260,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,529,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,546,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

