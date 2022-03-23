MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Down 8.2%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.70. 5,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,055,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Gary acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,652,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at about $6,770,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.