MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.510-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.MongoDB also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $405.64. 30,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,804. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $496.72.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,362 shares of company stock valued at $75,246,152 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MongoDB by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

