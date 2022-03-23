Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -373.88 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 792.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables (Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

