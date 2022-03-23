Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.76

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.76 and traded as high as $9.77. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 14,515 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 4.3% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 196,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 16.7% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 58,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

