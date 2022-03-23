Morgan Stanley Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $50.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,910,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,524,000 after buying an additional 683,026 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after buying an additional 342,835 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.