Morgan Stanley Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $34.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.18% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.
NIO stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NIO has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $55.13.
NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
