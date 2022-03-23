Morgan Stanley Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $34.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NIO has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.