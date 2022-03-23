Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Up 21.2% This Week

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $86,511.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00036471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00106917 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 473,499,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.