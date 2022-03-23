Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Shares Gap Up to $9.89

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $10.34. Motive Capital shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Motive Capital by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 988,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motive Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Motive Capital by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Motive Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motive Capital by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 717,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 175,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

