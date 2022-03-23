Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,513 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 294.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $102,748,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $232.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.85 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

