MVL (MVL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.44 Million

MVL (MVL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, MVL has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $203.66 million and $2.44 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00036858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00107539 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,754,110,396 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

