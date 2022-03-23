MXC (MXC) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $268.92 million and approximately $27.17 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MXC has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00295835 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004407 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.37 or 0.01324731 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003103 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

