Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) to post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.63). Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,628 shares of company stock worth $401,625. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 126.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

