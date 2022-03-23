Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.75.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,628 shares of company stock valued at $401,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.