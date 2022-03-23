Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $148.85

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $148.85, but opened at $152.31. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $154.98, with a volume of 345 shares traded.

NBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.00.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($23.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -30.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,225,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 38,306 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.