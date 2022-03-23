National Bank of Canada (NA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on May 1st

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$101.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.13. The stock has a market cap of C$34.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$84.90 and a twelve month high of C$106.10.

NA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$104.27.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,927.86.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

