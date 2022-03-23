National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NATI opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $85,247.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 350,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

