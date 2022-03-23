Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of GASNY opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GASNY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.95) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

