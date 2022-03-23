Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.01 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.01 million and approximately $581,675.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001231 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 89.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004559 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012416 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,101,413 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

