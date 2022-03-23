Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Trading 7.3% Higher

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) shares were up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 73,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVGS shares. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $667.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Navigator by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Navigator by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

