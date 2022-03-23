Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Industrial Alliance Securities

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE NBLY opened at C$32.95 on Monday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1-year low of C$20.50 and a 1-year high of C$40.07.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

