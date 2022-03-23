Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Neonode has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.36.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Neonode had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.96%.
About Neonode (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
