Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Neonode has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Neonode had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEON. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neonode by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Neonode in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Neonode by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode (Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.