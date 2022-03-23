Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Purchases $215,086.69 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) Director Monde Nkosi purchased 43,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $215,086.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Monde Nkosi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Monde Nkosi purchased 11,930 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,411.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Monde Nkosi purchased 12,266 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $60,716.70.

On Monday, December 27th, Monde Nkosi acquired 200 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $1,050.00.

UEPS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 285,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,224. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. Equities analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.