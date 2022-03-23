NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $90.18

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $90.18, but opened at $86.29. NetEase shares last traded at $90.48, with a volume of 69,515 shares changing hands.
NTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetEase (NTES)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.