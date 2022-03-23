NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $234.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) to post sales of $234.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.16 million to $236.06 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $317.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

NTGR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 114,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.77. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.