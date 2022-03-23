Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Price Target Cut to GBX 450 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.11) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 505 ($6.65) in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Network International stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. 6,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,065. Network International has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

